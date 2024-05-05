“The future is bright”: GAK back after 17 years!

No alternative to promotion

In a way, there was no alternative to promotion. "We couldn't continue in the 2nd division in terms of budget. Financially, it's a completely different ball game in the Bundesliga, in terms of the TV money, the attractiveness of the opponents and the sponsorship opportunities. We know exactly what steps need to be taken," emphasized Ziesler. "We are already structurally ready, but we also have the ambition to develop further in terms of personnel. One or two employees will be added." An initial signal was sent out in April with the appointment of Sebastian Pernhaupt, who previously worked as Head of Marketing for the Bundesliga and before that as Director of Sponsorship and Marketing at Rapid.