Cops column
Cinel has a tough job
Six games before the end of the season, FC Red Bull Salzburg hired Onur Cinel as interim coach. The 38-year-old was supposed to ensure that the Bulls could celebrate their eleventh championship title in a row. However, his job is much tougher than it appears from the outside. "Nachspielzeit" - a "Krone" column by Christoph Nister.
"You don't need a coach for that, you can just sit down." A saying like this has been heard more often in the past decade when it comes to the post of Salzburg head coach. "I'll be a masta with this team" was also often heard.
Of course, that's nonsense, because there's much more to being a coach than simply resting on the quality of the players and celebrating victories and titles. Being a coach is a real back-breaking job!
This is particularly true for Onur Cinel at the moment. The 38-year-old took over the Bulls at the top of the table and was supposed to make sure that they won their eleventh league title en suite at the end of the season. With three matchdays to go, the "worst case scenario" is looming and it looks as if Salzburg's run will come to an end.
To make matters worse, he not only has to contend with sporting issues, but also has to deal with all kinds of problems off the pitch. This requires a thick skin on the one hand and a strong belief on the other - in himself, his own abilities and, above all, the team!
Speaking of which: 52% of all Salzburg fans who have placed a bet on "tipp3" these days still believe that the Bulls will defend their title. The situation is completely different in Styria, where 82% are convinced that Sturm will win the title. Across Austria, the figure is 62 percent.
