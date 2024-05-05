Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cops column

Cinel has a tough job

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 13:00

Six games before the end of the season, FC Red Bull Salzburg hired Onur Cinel as interim coach. The 38-year-old was supposed to ensure that the Bulls could celebrate their eleventh championship title in a row. However, his job is much tougher than it appears from the outside. "Nachspielzeit" - a "Krone" column by Christoph Nister.

comment0 Kommentare

"You don't need a coach for that, you can just sit down." A saying like this has been heard more often in the past decade when it comes to the post of Salzburg head coach. "I'll be a masta with this team" was also often heard.

Of course, that's nonsense, because there's much more to being a coach than simply resting on the quality of the players and celebrating victories and titles. Being a coach is a real back-breaking job!

This is particularly true for Onur Cinel at the moment. The 38-year-old took over the Bulls at the top of the table and was supposed to make sure that they won their eleventh league title en suite at the end of the season. With three matchdays to go, the "worst case scenario" is looming and it looks as if Salzburg's run will come to an end.

To make matters worse, he not only has to contend with sporting issues, but also has to deal with all kinds of problems off the pitch. This requires a thick skin on the one hand and a strong belief on the other - in himself, his own abilities and, above all, the team!

Speaking of which: 52% of all Salzburg fans who have placed a bet on "tipp3" these days still believe that the Bulls will defend their title. The situation is completely different in Styria, where 82% are convinced that Sturm will win the title. Across Austria, the figure is 62 percent.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf