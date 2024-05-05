Fuss about Hamilton
Alonso furious: “Spaniards are being discriminated against!”
Lewis Hamilton caused a crash in the sprint race in Miami on Saturday, sending Fernando Alonso into a rage. Because while the Spaniard was last severely penalized for a crash in China, there were no consequences for the Briton. A pattern that Alonso claims to have identified here, as he rages: "Nationality plays a big role".
Hamilton had started the race rather aggressively during the sprint in Miami on Saturday, triggering a crash that led to the retirement of Lance Stroll and Lando Norris. The incident also had consequences for Alonso. The Spaniard suffered a puncture and complained on the team radio: "He came in like a bull".
However, there was no penalty for the Briton from the stewards, which infuriated Alonso. "I think he ruined the race for a few people, especially Norris, who had a very fast car but was involved in the accident," said the 42-year-old.
"It's also about future generations"
But the sting runs deeper. Because the Aston Martin driver sees a system of discrimination behind it. While he was punished unusually harshly after a collision with Carlos Sainz and no review was allowed, the British driver was allowed to get away with it. "I am of the opinion that nationality plays a role. And I will talk to the FIA about it," announced Alonso.
Spaniards are repeatedly the victims of discrimination in Formula 1 and he no longer wants to stand idly by: "Not just for me, but also for the future generation of Spanish drivers. They must be protected." Strong accusations that are likely to keep the FIA busy in the near future.
