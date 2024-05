Like Rangnick: Next coach cancels Bayern

Roberto De Zerbi was considered the next preferred candidate after Rangnick's rejection. But the current Brighton coach is not really keen either. The Bavarians "can also drop the Italian tactician", wrote the newspaper "Bild" on Saturday night. "I want to stay at Brighton. I love the city, the club, the fans," De Zerbi is quoted as saying by Sky Sports UK. He has "already told the fans at a meeting that I won't change clubs if I'm happy - I want to keep my passion."