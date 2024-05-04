Even Guardiola talks about Bayner’s coaching search

Former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola believes that the coaching search at his former club will end quickly and successfully. "I think it's only a matter of time and they will certainly decide on the right one," said the 53-year-old on TV channel Sky. Following the rejections of ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso, the German record champions are continuing their search for a successor to coach Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club in the summer.