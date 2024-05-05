LIVE from 5pm: Rapid meets Red Bull Salzburg

"We lost too many players with high quality!"

Rapid are not only feeling the aftermath of the Cup final on an emotional level. Jonas Auer is out until the end of the season due to a toe injury, Terence Kongolo and Nenad Cvetkovic will also not be available against Salzburg. There is a question mark over Guido Burgstaller and Lukas Grgic, while Ismail Seydi will be sidelined for months following knee surgery. Injury problems have been plaguing Rapid for weeks and are one of the reasons why the club has been without a win in six competitive matches. "We've lost too many players of high quality," said Klauß. In this context, the German also defended himself against the accusation that he had rested too many players in the matches leading up to the Cup final. "We let the players play too early and took extreme risks with individuals."