LIVE from 5pm: Rapid meets Red Bull Salzburg

Not so long ago, a duel between Rapid and Red Bull Salzburg was synonymous with a showdown between the two best soccer teams in the country. Today's match at the Allianz Stadion, on the other hand, will see two teams that have suffered recently. After losing the Cup final three rounds before the end of the Bundesliga championship group, Rapid will be looking to limit the damage, while the Bulls are chasing three points behind leaders Sturm Graz.
"We want to get three points at Rapid!"
Salzburg have been unbeaten against the Hütteldorfer for 22 competitive matches, but have only won one of their last six competitive games. "The starting position ahead of this game is clear. We want to pick up three points at Rapid to keep the pressure on Sturm and keep our chances of winning the title alive," explained coach Onur Cinel. The German drew hope from the 2-2 draw against Sturm, when they came back from 2-0 down. "Just like then, we want to keep up the pace and energy towards the opponent's goal in Vienna."
For Rapid, four days after the 2-1 defeat to Sturm in Klagenfurt, it's all about overcoming frustration. "I didn't sleep well or much after that match," said coach Robert Klauß. On Friday, he also reiterated his opinion that the winning goal by the Styrians was irregular. In his interview immediately after the end of the match, he said that in retrospect he would have "formulated some statements differently, but I remain 100 percent convinced that the decision was 100 percent wrong. To make such a big decision and not even watch it on video is what really annoyed me. For the referee it's just a whistle, but for us it's the world that's attached to it," said Klauß.
"We lost too many players with high quality!"
Rapid are not only feeling the aftermath of the Cup final on an emotional level. Jonas Auer is out until the end of the season due to a toe injury, Terence Kongolo and Nenad Cvetkovic will also not be available against Salzburg. There is a question mark over Guido Burgstaller and Lukas Grgic, while Ismail Seydi will be sidelined for months following knee surgery. Injury problems have been plaguing Rapid for weeks and are one of the reasons why the club has been without a win in six competitive matches. "We've lost too many players of high quality," said Klauß. In this context, the German also defended himself against the accusation that he had rested too many players in the matches leading up to the Cup final. "We let the players play too early and took extreme risks with individuals."
The aim now is to at least finish fourth - in which case Rapid would avoid the Bundesliga European Cup play-off, possibly against Vienna Austria, and enter the second round of the Europa League qualifiers. According to Klauß, fourth place is a "worthwhile goal. It will be difficult, but we have it in our own hands." For the ex-Nuremberg coach, Salzburg go into the match as the favorites. "But that can also be an opportunity for us." Klauß announced a "fight". "We will make it extremely difficult for them, bring a lot of heart and passion onto the pitch and try to hurt our opponents with the weapons we have at our disposal." A sense of achievement against the serial champions would be "important to show that we are up for the challenge", said Klauß.
Salzburg's central defender Strahinja Pavlovic, who is back in action, is prepared for a tough battle. "The duels with Rapid are usually intense and emotional. That's why it's all the more important that we focus primarily on ourselves and our performance. We want to apply as much pressure as possible, play our most intense game on the pitch and give them little time to catch their breath," said the Serbian.
