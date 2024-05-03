Farewell after twelve years: Reus leaves BVB!

Reus emphasized: "I am incredibly grateful and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund. I spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, although there were of course difficult moments. I already know that it will be difficult for me to say goodbye at the end of the season. Nevertheless, I am glad that there is now clarity and that we can concentrate fully on the last few important games. We have a big goal in sight and we all want to achieve it together. To do that, we need every single one of our incredible fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their incredible support over the years."