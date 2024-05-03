Decision made
Farewell after twelve years: Reus leaves BVB!
Farewell after twelve years: Marco Reus will not extend his expiring contract at Borussia Dortmund and will leave the club at the end of the season.
The 34-year-old won the DFB Cup twice with BVB (2017 and 2021), reached the final of the premier class in 2013 and captained the club from 2018 to 2023.
"Marco Reus is one of the club's greatest players. He was born in Dortmund, played almost ten years in our youth academy, twelve years with the professionals and was the captain of our team for a long time. His connection to Borussia Dortmund is extraordinary. We wish Marco all the best for his future. We very much hope that he will return to BVB after his professional career, because there are enough exciting tasks waiting for him here in Dortmund," said BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Reus emphasized: "I am incredibly grateful and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund. I spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, although there were of course difficult moments. I already know that it will be difficult for me to say goodbye at the end of the season. Nevertheless, I am glad that there is now clarity and that we can concentrate fully on the last few important games. We have a big goal in sight and we all want to achieve it together. To do that, we need every single one of our incredible fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their incredible support over the years."
BVB are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, having won the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Wednesday.
