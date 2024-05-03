Hush money phone call
Secret Trump tape causes amazement among jury
The hush money trial surrounding the former US president continues to gather pace. On Thursday, the jury was presented with what is probably the most exciting piece of evidence to date: A taped telephone conversation between Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen - it is said to prove explosive payments.
The former Playboy model Karen McDougal claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, while he was already married to Melania Trump. Cohen himself made the recording in 2016. The FBI seized the tape two years later during a house search, whereupon it ended up in the US media and was made public. According to journalists present, the jurors nevertheless listened to Trump's words spellbound. Trump, on the other hand, looked irritated.
Did the newspaper buy rights with Trump's money?
The recording - parts of which are of poor quality - suggests that Trump was aware of the cover-up attempts. To explain: a few months before the election, McDougal wanted to make the affair public in the tabloid "The National Enquirer". The publisher AMI gave her a good 150,000 dollars for the exclusive rights in August 2016. Apparently to help Trump and never publish the story. This practice is called "catch and kill".
Parts of the recording to listen to:
Cohen tells Trump in the recording about a plan to buy the rights to the former Playboy model's story so that it would never be published. At one point in the recording, Cohen revealed that he had spoken to the Trump Organization's chief financial officer at the time, Allen Weisselberg, about "how to get the whole financing thing going."
Check or cash?
Trump suggested making the payment in cash, to which Cohen objected and repeatedly said "no." Trump then says "check" before the recording cuts off. Hush agreements between two parties are not illegal. Trump, however, is accused of improperly accounting for the payments.
The criminal charges Donald Trump is now facing in New York stem from three separate cases in which the former president and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. Among other things, 130,000 dollars are said to have been paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The trial against Trump began in mid-April and could last up to eight weeks, according to the court. If convicted, the 77-year-old could face several years in prison, which could also be suspended. Trump would also have the opportunity to appeal. Even after a possible conviction - and even in the event of a prison sentence - Trump would still be able to run in the presidential election.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.