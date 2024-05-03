Signa liquidator:
Bankruptcy proceedings could “take several years”
The aftermath of the Signa bankruptcy could still drag on: "The bankruptcy proceedings could take several years, in other words an exceptionally long time," explained the trustee in bankruptcy. This is not only due to the complexity of the proceedings, but in particular to the fact that many avoidance claims have to be examined. The quota also depends on these.
Andreas Grabenweger explained in an interview with "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" that he first had to determine the realizable assets. This includes, for example, the villa in which Benko lives with his family. This is attributed to the Laura Private Foundation, of which Benko himself is not a beneficiary.
"We will also examine all of this and take a close look at the foundation documents as well as possible shifts in assets and family relationships in general. But basically it has to be said: private foundations are separate asset structures. The beneficiaries, to which Mr. Benko is not formally supposed to belong, can ultimately do what they want with their assets," says Grabenweger.
Amount of realizable assets "pure speculation"
If no agreement is reached with those asserting avoidance claims due to shifts in assets in the past, there is a threat of legal proceedings to clarify the matter. These could take a long time and the realizable assets would also depend on the outcome. Therefore, any statement about the quota to be achieved is currently "pure speculation".
A hearing has not been scheduled for the time being, but Grabenweger will present another report to the bankruptcy court "in about two months" to see how things are developing. This will then also be available to the creditors and creditor protectors, the liquidator announced.
