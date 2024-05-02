A turmoil over seats on the Chamber of Labor board

Greens on the AK board despite poor result

The FSG donates a board to the Green trade unionists, so to speak, and co-opts Martin Gstöttner onto the board. The Reds themselves co-opted the ÖGB regional secretary and the youth committee chairman onto the board. Previously, the ÖAAB members had three co-opted members (two regular ones) and the Blue members had two (one regular one), but this practice no longer exists under AK President Andreas Stangl. The big losers are the black trade unionists, as they are now only represented by one person.