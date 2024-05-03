Vorteilswelt
HIKING IN STYRIA

Over hill and dale in south-eastern Styria

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 11:00

Hiking, wine and well-being in the Bad Loipersdorf region - including Austria's largest walk-in wine bottle with glass

Not all hikes are the same: Our tip for this weekend can definitely be categorized as an "extended walk", even if the name "Stock & Stein" sounds more challenging. The ten kilometers lead gently up and down through forests, across meadows, past vineyards and on roads through the sparsely populated area of Bad Loipersdorf.

A tranquil place for a short break
A tranquil place for a short break
(Bild: Weges)

If you take your time at the numerous stops along the way and also enjoy the tranquillity of the rest areas, you may well need several hours to complete this wine experience circuit. A geologically interesting site is located near the fish pond, where remains of walls and photo panels point to a basalt quarry that was active until the end of 1940.

DATA & FACTS

  • Hiking data: 10.6 km / 200 m elevation gain / walking time approx. 3 h.
  • Requirements: Forest and meadow paths, longer sections on asphalt roads; signposts in the form of a bottle with the inscription "Stock & Stein" on a blue background.
  • Starting point: Loipersdorf thermal spa parking lot.
  • Refreshment stops: Wine rest areas along the trail; several places to stop for refreshments - see also loipersdorf.at.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

This area is a nature reserve, especially as the rare dog-tooth lily grows here. However, the attraction of the trail is undoubtedly the 13-metre-high walk-in wine bottle with a wine glass as a viewing platform.

13-metre-high wine bottle with viewing platform
13-metre-high wine bottle with viewing platform
(Bild: Weges)

The "view from the wine glass" extends from the East Styrian hills across the Wechsel region to neighboring Burgenland. Last but not least, we recommend a hearty Buschenschank snack or relaxing in the Loipersdorf thermal spa. Conclusion: a trail for the whole family.

The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung"
The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung"
(Bild: Weges)

We start at the thermal spa, walk past the Hotel Stoiser and follow the asphalt road slightly uphill to the accessible wine bottle.

We follow the "Stock & Stein" wine signposts and pass the following stations along the way: Lautenberg spring, wine nature trail, quarry, pond, wine hand, Thrumer wine tavern, Stein village, wine waterfall.

The hike ends with the power hill at the thermal spa.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
