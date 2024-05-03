Solar dream costs a lot of money and a lot of nerves

Additional costs for "real" electricians

Jakob Schestak, manager of the Hotel Waldhof in Gerlos, was unlucky in his choice of supplier. The partly completely demolished system had to be dismantled after the first winter. The man from Zillertal can be glad that his entire three-star establishment did not burn down completely. The first burn marks were already visible in several places. "I lost more than 40,000 euros and had to pay a lot more for the dismantling," says the hotel owner angrily, not understanding why the plug wasn't pulled on the provider long ago. After all, his neighbor and many others are also said to have been ripped off.