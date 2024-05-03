Bungling companies
Solar dream costs a lot of money and a lot of nerves
Many people want to save electricity with a solar system! The fast-paced business with photovoltaic systems is booming: but many suspect a system behind many a customer rip-off!
Corona and the energy crisis caused demand for photovoltaic panels to explode, but at the same time there was a supply shortage and too few installers. There was a gold-rush atmosphere on the market and consumer advocates never tired of warning about botches, breakdowns and shady sales companies.
Additional costs for "real" electricians
Jakob Schestak, manager of the Hotel Waldhof in Gerlos, was unlucky in his choice of supplier. The partly completely demolished system had to be dismantled after the first winter. The man from Zillertal can be glad that his entire three-star establishment did not burn down completely. The first burn marks were already visible in several places. "I lost more than 40,000 euros and had to pay a lot more for the dismantling," says the hotel owner angrily, not understanding why the plug wasn't pulled on the provider long ago. After all, his neighbor and many others are also said to have been ripped off.
I lost more than 40,000 euros through the installation of the system. But we are by no means the only victims.
Jakob Schestak, Chef vom Hotel Waldhof
A "Krone" reader in Pettneu am Arlberg had a similar experience to Schestak. "The former owner quickly sold the company and the unsuspecting employee, who was made managing director, went bankrupt. Before that, his wife had to act as managing director under commercial law," explains the Oberlander, who not only lost a lot of nerve installing his botched PV system. There were additional costs for a "proper" electrician and, according to the man himself, he was also deprived of his subsidy.
"That's just the downside of the boom. A lot of unsuspecting people see a quick deal. Especially back then, when electricity costs were rising sharply and supply chains were disrupted, there were probably a lot of crooks like that," emphasizes Oberländer.
