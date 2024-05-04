The little messenger has tips for shopping

We then look to see whether the new games console, the better smartphone or the bigger bed is already "pre-loved". Platforms and flea market apps are extremely helpful because many everyday items are available almost new and much cheaper. The children like this and see it as a sustainable way of buying something that they really want but don't "need" immediately. This teaches them to be careful with resources and to practice patience. This is important, because in our affluent society we tend to want everything immediately and in multiple copies.