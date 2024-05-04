The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger has tips for shopping
How to store sustainably and sensibly and not miss out on purchases despite high prices. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
High prices are still a problem for families in everyday life and whenever the kids make a (big) wish, it's always a matter of doing the math ...
The thoughts turn to the future: which purchase makes sense in the long term and is sustainable? What can they really use for a long time and what will give them pleasure for a long time?
We then look to see whether the new games console, the better smartphone or the bigger bed is already "pre-loved". Platforms and flea market apps are extremely helpful because many everyday items are available almost new and much cheaper. The children like this and see it as a sustainable way of buying something that they really want but don't "need" immediately. This teaches them to be careful with resources and to practice patience. This is important, because in our affluent society we tend to want everything immediately and in multiple copies.
When buying second-hand, you should bear this in mind:
Clothes, furniture, games and usually electronics are good for this. First check the condition (in person if possible), take your time (you can wait for some treasures), pay attention to the quality (brands) and of course negotiate the price (if possible).
We have already bought many great things this way that are no less good than directly from the store.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.