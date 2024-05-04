Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger has tips for shopping

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 05:45

How to store sustainably and sensibly and not miss out on purchases despite high prices. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

comment0 Kommentare

High prices are still a problem for families in everyday life and whenever the kids make a (big) wish, it's always a matter of doing the math ...

The thoughts turn to the future: which purchase makes sense in the long term and is sustainable? What can they really use for a long time and what will give them pleasure for a long time?

We then look to see whether the new games console, the better smartphone or the bigger bed is already "pre-loved". Platforms and flea market apps are extremely helpful because many everyday items are available almost new and much cheaper. The children like this and see it as a sustainable way of buying something that they really want but don't "need" immediately. This teaches them to be careful with resources and to practice patience. This is important, because in our affluent society we tend to want everything immediately and in multiple copies.

When buying second-hand, you should bear this in mind:
Clothes, furniture, games and usually electronics are good for this. First check the condition (in person if possible), take your time (you can wait for some treasures), pay attention to the quality (brands) and of course negotiate the price (if possible).

We have already bought many great things this way that are no less good than directly from the store.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf