Street food store due to construction site on Heuplatz

The truck will remain over the summer

Until August, operator Claus Spitzbart is therefore operating a new street food stand as a temporary solution, which is located directly opposite the Princs restaurant. "It will open on Monday. People like street food, we offer between three and four dishes a day," says Spitzbart. The operating hours are also good. "We're open until 10 p.m. during the week, then until midnight at the weekend or even until 4 a.m. in some cases."