Majority in USA see TikTok as a Chinese tool

Only adults surveyed

However, only adults were surveyed - not younger Americans under the age of 18, who make up a significant proportion of TikTok users in the United States. Around six out of ten respondents aged 40 and over are in favor of a ban, compared to only four out of ten among 18 to 39-year-olds. A majority of 60 percent also consider it inappropriate for candidates for political office in the US to use TikTok to promote their election campaigns.