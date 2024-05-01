Bayern is interested
“We are trying!” ÖFB fights for Ralf Rangnick!
ÖFB president Mitterdorfer also spoke out on Wednesday about the rumors of team boss Ralf Rangnick's transfer. He expects a decision to be made soon. Giving up is not an option for the ÖFB despite Bayern's interest. They want to keep the coach with more creative freedom.
Mitterdorfer explained that he had had no contact with Bayern, but he expects a decision "very, very soon", probably in the first week of May. In any case, the association is working flat out to convince Rangnick to stay. "We are trying to convey to him that we would find it valuable if he continued with us. He has opportunities to shape things with us, and we are also considering a longer-term agreement with him."
In his opinion, money is not "the big motivation" for Rangnick. What is more important is that Rangnick "has a certain amount of creative freedom in all areas. He has noticed how he carries the players and the Austrian soccer family with him. (...) For him, these are the motivational stones that will hopefully motivate him to go to the next World Cup with us. Rangnick is a person who wants to get involved in all areas. He has this opportunity with us and would have it more intensively in the future."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.