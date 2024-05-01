“We are trying!” ÖFB fights for Ralf Rangnick!

In his opinion, money is not "the big motivation" for Rangnick. What is more important is that Rangnick "has a certain amount of creative freedom in all areas. He has noticed how he carries the players and the Austrian soccer family with him. (...) For him, these are the motivational stones that will hopefully motivate him to go to the next World Cup with us. Rangnick is a person who wants to get involved in all areas. He has this opportunity with us and would have it more intensively in the future."