Nobody knows the dead man
Mystery surrounding skeletonized corpse from Lake Achensee
Eight months ago, human body parts were discovered under the Seebergspitze in Pertisau on Lake Achensee in Tyrol. To this day, the only thing that seems clear is that it was a male. The case remains a mystery.
Horrible idea: a person has a fatal accident in the mountains, but the person is apparently unaccounted for - for years. This is the case with the still unidentified body that a hiker discovered in Pertisau on August 23 last year. "The remains were lying at the bottom of a gully a good 1000 meters above sea level below the path that leads to the Seebergspitze," says Martin Roner, head of the Maurach mountain rescue team. According to the police, it was probably a man.
Investigations came to nothing
"Despite intensive investigations, we don't know the identity of the person or the circumstances of the death," says police press officer Christian Viehweider. In such cases, the list of long-term deportees is checked first. If possible, the investigators also try to find out the identity of the body using DNA. However, both measures came to nothing in the case of the dead man from Pertisau.
Whenever the technical limits of the investigation are reached, the police rely on the public. If, for example, items of clothing belonging to the deceased are preserved and published in the media, there is a chance that the public can provide clues to the identity. However, this was not possible in the case of the dead man in Pertisau.
In such cases, we first check the list of long-term deceased persons. We also try to clarify the identity using DNA.
Christian Viehweider, Pressesprecher Polizei Tirol
Unknown dead man from Kreith is not lost to anyone
However, the investigators were able to use such a measure in the case of the unknown male body found on April 11, 2019 on the route of the Stubai Valley Railway. The man, whose body was already badly decomposed, is believed to have fallen or jumped more than 30 meters from the Kreith Bridge of the Stubai Valley Railway. Thanks to a witness statement, there is a sketch which can be seen on the homepage of the Federal Criminal Police Office (wanted persons) together with items of clothing belonging to the deceased. However, the publication has not helped to clarify the identity.
Hoping for "Commissioner Coincidence"
The man, just like the unknown dead man from Pertisau, does not seem to be off anyone's radar. So only "Inspector Chance" can help to solve the two mysterious cases.
