Mystery surrounding skeletonized corpse from Lake Achensee

Unknown dead man from Kreith is not lost to anyone

However, the investigators were able to use such a measure in the case of the unknown male body found on April 11, 2019 on the route of the Stubai Valley Railway. The man, whose body was already badly decomposed, is believed to have fallen or jumped more than 30 meters from the Kreith Bridge of the Stubai Valley Railway. Thanks to a witness statement, there is a sketch which can be seen on the homepage of the Federal Criminal Police Office (wanted persons) together with items of clothing belonging to the deceased. However, the publication has not helped to clarify the identity.