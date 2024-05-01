First rejected asylum seeker flown to Rwanda

This option, which has been in place since March, provides for an initial fee of up to 3,000 pounds (around 3,500 euros) to leave the country for Rwanda. In this way, the British government aims to reduce the number of people who have entered the country in recent years. "This agreement will allow people without immigration status in the UK to be resettled in a safe third country where they will be helped to rebuild their lives," said a government spokesperson.