“I’m proud, Sturm breaks all dimensions!”

"All beginnings are easy, the last steps are the hardest and rarest to climb," said the poetic genius Johann Wolfgang Goethe. Sturm still have to take one step to the Cup today, three to the league title. Then the second double in the club's history would be perfect! But one thing at a time. "All that matters now is this final," emphasizes Christian Jauk, an old hand when it comes to Cup finals: he already lifted the trophy as Sturm president in 2018 and 2023, both times Jauk became the "kiss king" after the final whistle, the banker gave the green in the Klagenfurt stadium a kiss. "Not only do I know the smell of the turf, I also have part of the cut-out goal net hanging in my house," laughs Jauk ahead of his third final as black chief. The tingling sensation is no less. "There's no routine, inside it feels like the chance to win our first title."