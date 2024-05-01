Vorteilswelt
Boss Jauk raves

“I’m proud, Sturm breaks all dimensions!”

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 09:45

All eyes are on Klagenfurt today! Christian Ilzer's men are aiming to defend their Cup title against Rapid. Why President Christian Jauk wants to become the "kissing king" again in Klagenfurt after the final whistle and why the final could be even more magical than 2023.

"All beginnings are easy, the last steps are the hardest and rarest to climb," said the poetic genius Johann Wolfgang Goethe. Sturm still have to take one step to the Cup today, three to the league title. Then the second double in the club's history would be perfect! But one thing at a time. "All that matters now is this final," emphasizes Christian Jauk, an old hand when it comes to Cup finals: he already lifted the trophy as Sturm president in 2018 and 2023, both times Jauk became the "kiss king" after the final whistle, the banker gave the green in the Klagenfurt stadium a kiss. "Not only do I know the smell of the turf, I also have part of the cut-out goal net hanging in my house," laughs Jauk ahead of his third final as black chief. The tingling sensation is no less. "There's no routine, inside it feels like the chance to win our first title."

As with the previous triumphs, Sturm's management will start the day with Wilhelm Krautwaschl. The bishop, a big Sturm fan in his own right, will once again host a joint breakfast, followed by a prayer in his chapel. Help from above never hurts. The bishop himself will not be present in Klagenfurt this time, but around 15,000 Sturm fans will once again ensure a witches' cauldron. "We've had so many ticket requests, we could have sold out the stadium on our own. Sturm is now beyond all dimensions, I'm proud of what this club is doing, the interest is enormous," says Jauk, visibly proud of the black and white euphoria sweeping through Styria. And it will certainly be even greater if Sturm defends the title.

Party ban if Sturm win
Regardless of how the final thriller ends, one thing is certain: the fans will once again create a magical atmosphere. "The fan curves want to top last year's final," says Jauk, who has seen many of the Black team's matches. "But I've never experienced such a great atmosphere as at last year's final in all my years as a Sturm-Knofel. It was by far the best atmosphere."

We had so many ticket requests, we could have sold out the stadium on our own. The interest in Sturm is huge!"

Sturm-Präsident Christian JAUK

Christian Ilzer also goes into raptures when he thinks back to the previous year. "I never go out during the warm-up, I stay in the dressing room. But I could already hear how loud it was outside. The moment I entered the stadium was a great feeling. That was an absolute highlight," said the Sturm coach, who is once again looking forward to the boiling atmosphere in the packed arena.

If the league leaders live up to their role as favorites, then Jauk can once again become the "kissing king" and captain Stefan Hierländer can lift the trophy on the first evening of May and the second anniversary of the death of coach of the century Ivica Osim. The difference to last year: At Sturm, there is a "party ban". No lavish celebrations like last year on the main pitch. The team will return to Graz after the final. The duel against Hartberg awaits on Sunday - Sturm wants to take the next step.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
