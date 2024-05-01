Innsbruck municipal council can also be peaceful

"Were quite friendly with each other anyway - in parts"

In the end, they did manage it: respect, appreciation and peace in Innsbruck's municipal council. "Meetings like this have a certain flair," noted Christoph Appler, club chairman of the Innsbruck VP. He will no longer be a member of the next municipal council. "As long as the public wasn't there, we were quite friendly with each other anyway - for the most part!" Julia Seidl's (Neos) voice trembled a little - the Neos were voted out. "I don't know half of you half as well as I would like to and I don't like half of you as much as you deserve," Seidl quoted from "Lord of the Rings" and - judging by the faces - spoke from the souls of many.