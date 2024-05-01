In the last session
Innsbruck municipal council can also be peaceful
Many emotions played a role at the final meeting of Innsbruck's municipal council of this legislative period, but for once they were not characterized by anger, but by melancholy and hope for the next six years.
The Innsbruck City Council met for the last time in this constitution on the sixth floor of Innsbruck City Hall. It was also the last time for Georg Willi in the mayor's chair. The next mayor, Johannes Anzengruber, opposite him in the last row, in the middle of the mandataries. Also for the last time. In keeping with the final municipal council meeting of the past term, the topic chosen by the SPÖ for the current hour: "Looking back and looking ahead".
Some of the projects I inherited were great, others less so. I would like to thank everyone.
Georg Willi
The review was mixed, the countless disputes were not swept under the carpet. And there was a lot of arguing, as Reinhold Falch, outgoing seniors' association mandate holder, said: "There was a lack of cooperation. We need a return to sensible factual politics."
"Were quite friendly with each other anyway - in parts"
In the end, they did manage it: respect, appreciation and peace in Innsbruck's municipal council. "Meetings like this have a certain flair," noted Christoph Appler, club chairman of the Innsbruck VP. He will no longer be a member of the next municipal council. "As long as the public wasn't there, we were quite friendly with each other anyway - for the most part!" Julia Seidl's (Neos) voice trembled a little - the Neos were voted out. "I don't know half of you half as well as I would like to and I don't like half of you as much as you deserve," Seidl quoted from "Lord of the Rings" and - judging by the faces - spoke from the souls of many.
Mesut Onay (ALI) praised Markus Lassenberger's (FPÖ) conduct of the meeting, but if the Caprese coalition (Anzengruber, Green and Red) becomes a reality, that will also be the end of it. Lassenberger himself refrains from playing cards and pleads for cooperation without excluding political groups.
We have often acted strangely, we have not set the best example for society
Johannes Anzengruber
"We have often acted strangely"
When Gerald Depaoli (Gerechtes Innsbruck) took to the microphone, everyone was excited. Would there be a final rant? Depaoli swallowed. And surprised: he was glad that the goal of getting a new mayor had been achieved. But then: "I apologize for perhaps being overstated at times, it's just my way." Finally, he offers Uschi Schwarzl (Greens) - no one else has probably been the victim of his mockery more often - that as they are both taking up their political retirement, the two of them could go for a ride together on Depaoli's tandem bike. Schwarzl laughingly responds: "But I'm at the wheel!"
Mayor-designate Hannes Anzengruber heralds the start of the new term in his speech: "Please take the swearing-in text seriously, let's look at how we work together. We have often acted strangely, we have not set the best example for society and have often lost our appreciation for this house. I would like to pass this on to all new parliamentary groups: Leave sensitivities at the back, emotions yes, but let's make sure we maintain discipline."
We will see how long the peaceful atmosphere lasts...
After the worst election defeat of all time, a strong VP provincial party chairman is now needed. Anton Mattle must now show strong leadership. As an entrepreneur and mayor of Galtür, he has proven that he can do this on several occasions. He must quickly clear up the shambles in Innsbruck that Christoph Appler and Christine Oppitz-Plörer have left him - with the friendly support of the provincial party and its advisors. Florian Tursky actually wanted - understandably - to resign on the evening of the election, but by then Oppitz-Plörer would have been back in the running. Tursky therefore had to bite the bullet and approach Johannes Anzengruber in remorse
The People's Party knew exactly who it was getting involved with. Oppitz-Plörer has been involved in every "mess" against the ÖVP since 2008. In 2008, she sympathized with Fritz Dinkhauser's list, in 2012 she successfully prevented the ÖVP hopeful Christoph Platzgummer, in 2013 she herself ran in the state elections with vorwärts Tirol - a declared anti-VP list - and before the 2024 election she prevented Johannes Anzengruber from becoming VP chairman.
I don't know what else has to happen before the regional party finally wakes up. If it continues like this, it really will fail at the 4% hurdle next time in Innsbruck. And after the federal chancellor in the fall, the provincial governor may also be gone by 2027. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) would certainly be ready to go.
