A piece of paradise within reach

Active vacation between green nature and blue sea

Istria is the perfect destination for active vacationers. Explore the paradisiacal bays of Cape Kamenjak by kayak or discover the underwater world by snorkeling and diving. The diverse landscape also offers ideal conditions for free climbing and hiking. The Limski Canal and the surrounding hills invite you to go cycling and horseback riding, while the clear waters of the Adriatic challenge you to windsurf and sail.