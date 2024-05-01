Vorteilswelt
Vacation in Istria

A piece of paradise within reach

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 00:01

A vacation in Istria, the Croatian peninsula on the Adriatic Sea, means immersing yourself in a world full of wonders. From impressive coastal landscapes and historical sites to incomparable culinary experiences - Istria has something for everyone.

The Brijuni Archipelago - A heavenly island paradise
The Brijuni Archipelago, a national park not far from Pula, comprises 14 islands known for their exceptional beauty and historical significance. Veli and Mali Brijun, the main islands, were once the favorite summer residence of aristocrats and today offer all visitors a glimpse into their magnificent past.

Verige Bay (Bild: NP Brijuni.)
Verige Bay
(Bild: NP Brijuni.)
Brijuni National Park (Bild: NP Brijuni)
Brijuni National Park
(Bild: NP Brijuni)

Special attractions such as the underwater museum in Verige Bay allow you to explore the undersea treasures with a diving mask and snorkel. The Brijuni Islands are not only a paradise for nature lovers, but also for history buffs who want to immerse themselves in the time of dinosaurs and Roman emperors.

Gastronomic highlights of Istria
Istrian cuisine reflects the rich history and geographical diversity of the peninsula. Truffles, both white and black, are among the most sought-after delicacies in the world and are foraged here in the forests of Motovun.

Mussels are a sought-after delicacy in Istria. (Bild: TVB Istrien)
Mussels are a sought-after delicacy in Istria.
(Bild: TVB Istrien)
Bon appetit (Bild: TVB Zentralistrien)
Bon appetit
(Bild: TVB Zentralistrien)

Wild asparagus, fresh mussels from the Adriatic and exquisite wines characterize the culinary heritage. Restaurants and konobas offer special menus that celebrate seasonal produce and traditional dishes, inviting you to explore Istria through its flavors.

Active vacation between green nature and blue sea
Istria is the perfect destination for active vacationers. Explore the paradisiacal bays of Cape Kamenjak by kayak or discover the underwater world by snorkeling and diving. The diverse landscape also offers ideal conditions for free climbing and hiking. The Limski Canal and the surrounding hills invite you to go cycling and horseback riding, while the clear waters of the Adriatic challenge you to windsurf and sail.

Experience a sunset on the Istrian coast. (Bild: Kempinski Hotel Adriatic, Savudrija )
Experience a sunset on the Istrian coast.
(Bild: Kempinski Hotel Adriatic, Savudrija )
Experience the beautiful landscapes of Istria. (Bild: TVB Rasa)
Experience the beautiful landscapes of Istria.
(Bild: TVB Rasa)

You will also experience a new definition of camping: Over 50 campsites offer everything a camper's heart desires, from simple pitches to luxurious camping villas with private pools. Glamping in particular, a luxurious form of camping, combines freedom and comfort and is available at facilities such as Camping Park Umag and Lanterna Premium Camping Resort.

On the hunt for comets
The picturesque, thousand-year-old town of Višnjan near Poreč is home to the world's second most successful observatory specializing in the discovery of potentially dangerous asteroids. Since 2019, this small but mighty observatory has carried out more than half of all observations of near-Earth objects (NEO), overtaking even the US Army and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The observatory in Visnjan. (Bild: Visnjan Observatory)
The observatory in Visnjan.
(Bild: Visnjan Observatory)
The annual Astrofest takes place from June 21 to 22. (Bild: Visnjan Observatory)
The annual Astrofest takes place from June 21 to 22.
(Bild: Visnjan Observatory)

A highlight is the annual Astrofest in Tičan on the summer solstice. On the shortest night of the year, from June 21 to 22, not only is the bonfire lit here, but according to ancient folklore, the earth is also haunted by fairies and elves. This magical festival is not to be missed by stargazers!

Mysterious worlds beneath the earth
In addition to sunny beaches and culinary adventures, Istria also offers mysterious underworlds. The caves of Baredine and Mramornica and many others offer fascinating insights into the subterranean world.

Under Pula there is a whole underworld of tunnels that run practically through the whole of Pula and are now known as the Zero Road. (Bild: TVB Pula)
Under Pula there is a whole underworld of tunnels that run practically through the whole of Pula and are now known as the Zero Road.
(Bild: TVB Pula)
For an adrenaline rush, visit one of the numerous Istrian karst caves, whose depths hide unusual shapes and stories from distant times. (Bild: -Baredine Hoehle)
For an adrenaline rush, visit one of the numerous Istrian karst caves, whose depths hide unusual shapes and stories from distant times.
(Bild: -Baredine Hoehle)

On guided tours, you can admire the impressive stalactites and stalagmites and learn more about the geological history of the region. A special highlight is an encounter with the cave olm, a rare animal that lives in these caves.

ISTRIA - Life as it should be
Istria offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, culinary delights and cultural treasures. A vacation here promises unforgettable experiences and the discovery of a true European gem. Further information, tips and the calendar of events for Istria can be found HERE.

(Bild: TVB Istrien, TVB Kroatien)
(Bild: TVB Istrien, TVB Kroatien)
