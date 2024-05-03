Also for cancer pain
Acupuncture: 365 points for more vital energy
The most popular needles are probably used in acupuncture. Researchers have already been able to prove its effectiveness for many indications. Scientists recently reported on the best areas of application at the World Congress in Vienna. Read the most exciting facts.
"There is evidence-based proof that the treatment works for chronic knee and lower back pain, migraines and pollen allergies. Acupuncture is also very successful in treating neck pain and menopausal symptoms as well as irritable bowel syndrome and irritable bladder syndrome," reports Congress President Dr. Karin Stockert, a doctor of general medicine and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Vienna and board member of the Austrian Society for Acupuncture, at the Acupuncture Congress, which took place in Vienna on April 20 and 21.
New findings from the world congress
"Prof. Dr. J. Mao has shown that acupuncture can be used effectively for cancer and joint pain caused by anti-hormone therapies (so-called aromatase inhibitors) after breast cancer. This means that women do not have to discontinue the anti-hormone therapy, which significantly prolongs their life expectancy. This is why acupuncture is now also recommended in the guidelines of the American and German Cancer Societies," says Dr. Stockert, citing another highlight:
"Univ.-Prof. Dr. Dominik Irnich clarified that nausea after surgery can be prevented or improved by acupuncture. This is why it is already routinely used during operations at the Munich University Clinic for Anesthesia."
What is the situation in Austria?
"Even if acupuncture has been an established treatment method in this country for years, there is still a need for outpatient clinics or outpatient clinics where the costs of the therapy are covered by statutory health insurance. We are campaigning for acupuncture to be included in the relevant treatment guidelines in Austria," explains Dr. Daniela Stockenhuber, a doctor of general medicine and traditional Chinese medicine in Purkersdorf, Lower Austria, and President of the Austrian Society for Acupuncture.
Cost coverage by Austrian health insurance companies would be desirable, at least for certain indications.
Dr. Karin Stockert
Bild: Stockert
"Adequate coverage of costs by Austrian health insurance companies would be desirable at least for certain indications such as back and knee pain (already common in Germany) or for migraine prevention and cancer pain," adds Dr. Stockert.
Acupressure point to try out for yourself
Anyone who wants to test the effect without needles is well advised to try acupressure. "Precisely defined points on the skin are stimulated by applying pressure with a fingertip for several seconds to a minute. This can be done several times a day," reports Dr. Stockert.
She immediately describes one of the most important acupuncture and therefore acupressure points: "The colon 4 point is generally effective against pain, regulates digestion and improves the immune system. It is also a very helpful point for respiratory tract infections and pollen allergies. It is located in the indentation between the thumb and index finger (see photo)."
