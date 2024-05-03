Acupuncture: 365 points for more vital energy

What is the situation in Austria?

"Even if acupuncture has been an established treatment method in this country for years, there is still a need for outpatient clinics or outpatient clinics where the costs of the therapy are covered by statutory health insurance. We are campaigning for acupuncture to be included in the relevant treatment guidelines in Austria," explains Dr. Daniela Stockenhuber, a doctor of general medicine and traditional Chinese medicine in Purkersdorf, Lower Austria, and President of the Austrian Society for Acupuncture.