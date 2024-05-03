Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Also for cancer pain

Acupuncture: 365 points for more vital energy

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 06:00

The most popular needles are probably used in acupuncture. Researchers have already been able to prove its effectiveness for many indications. Scientists recently reported on the best areas of application at the World Congress in Vienna. Read the most exciting facts.

comment0 Kommentare

"There is evidence-based proof that the treatment works for chronic knee and lower back pain, migraines and pollen allergies. Acupuncture is also very successful in treating neck pain and menopausal symptoms as well as irritable bowel syndrome and irritable bladder syndrome," reports Congress President Dr. Karin Stockert, a doctor of general medicine and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Vienna and board member of the Austrian Society for Acupuncture, at the Acupuncture Congress, which took place in Vienna on April 20 and 21.

New findings from the world congress
"Prof. Dr. J. Mao has shown that acupuncture can be used effectively for cancer and joint pain caused by anti-hormone therapies (so-called aromatase inhibitors) after breast cancer. This means that women do not have to discontinue the anti-hormone therapy, which significantly prolongs their life expectancy. This is why acupuncture is now also recommended in the guidelines of the American and German Cancer Societies," says Dr. Stockert, citing another highlight:

"Univ.-Prof. Dr. Dominik Irnich clarified that nausea after surgery can be prevented or improved by acupuncture. This is why it is already routinely used during operations at the Munich University Clinic for Anesthesia."

Thin needles with great effectiveness. (Bild: WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)
Thin needles with great effectiveness.
(Bild: WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)

What is the situation in Austria?
"Even if acupuncture has been an established treatment method in this country for years, there is still a need for outpatient clinics or outpatient clinics where the costs of the therapy are covered by statutory health insurance. We are campaigning for acupuncture to be included in the relevant treatment guidelines in Austria," explains Dr. Daniela Stockenhuber, a doctor of general medicine and traditional Chinese medicine in Purkersdorf, Lower Austria, and President of the Austrian Society for Acupuncture.

Zitat Icon

Cost coverage by Austrian health insurance companies would be desirable, at least for certain indications.

(Bild: Stockert)

Dr. Karin Stockert

Bild: Stockert

"Adequate coverage of costs by Austrian health insurance companies would be desirable at least for certain indications such as back and knee pain (already common in Germany) or for migraine prevention and cancer pain," adds Dr. Stockert.

One pain-relieving acupuncture and acupressure point is "large intestine 4". (Bild: Stockert)
One pain-relieving acupuncture and acupressure point is "large intestine 4".
(Bild: Stockert)

Acupressure point to try out for yourself
Anyone who wants to test the effect without needles is well advised to try acupressure. "Precisely defined points on the skin are stimulated by applying pressure with a fingertip for several seconds to a minute. This can be done several times a day," reports Dr. Stockert.

She immediately describes one of the most important acupuncture and therefore acupressure points: "The colon 4 point is generally effective against pain, regulates digestion and improves the immune system. It is also a very helpful point for respiratory tract infections and pollen allergies. It is located in the indentation between the thumb and index finger (see photo)."

Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf