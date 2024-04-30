Prison on probation
Hitler salute brought pensioner to court
A 44-year-old pensioner stood before the judge in Feldkirch on a charge of reoffending.
With nine previous convictions, the 44-year-old is no stranger to the court. However, the majority of the offenses were committed many years ago. None of them have anything to do with the current charge. However, it is a serious one - National Socialist reactivation.
"This is how you greet each other here"
It's about an opening party at the Schuttannen ski lodge last year. There, the man is said to have looked quite deeply into his beer glass and shouted "Heil und Sieg". He is said to have indicated a moustache with two fingers and said that "all Jews should be destroyed". He is also said to have performed the Hitler salute and told a boy that this is how people greet each other here. An offense for which the law provides for up to five years in prison.
The accused has no memory
Before the jury, the defendant does not know whether he should plead guilty or not guilty to the charges. Because he has no memory. The reason: an accident three years ago in which the man suffered severe head injuries and half-sided paralysis.
Defense lawyer Clemens Achammer explains: "My client was in a management position for 15 years, an active person. Since the accident, he can no longer tolerate even the smallest amounts of alcohol." His client had absolutely nothing to do with National Socialism. In the end, the senate disagreed. The non-final sentence: six months' suspended imprisonment.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.