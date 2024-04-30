Hitler salute brought pensioner to court

"This is how you greet each other here"

It's about an opening party at the Schuttannen ski lodge last year. There, the man is said to have looked quite deeply into his beer glass and shouted "Heil und Sieg". He is said to have indicated a moustache with two fingers and said that "all Jews should be destroyed". He is also said to have performed the Hitler salute and told a boy that this is how people greet each other here. An offense for which the law provides for up to five years in prison.