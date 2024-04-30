Integration barometer
The number of asylum seekers scares Austrians
The latest opinion poll conducted by Peter Hajek on behalf of the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) sheds light on the concerns of the Austrian population regarding integration and the coexistence of people with and without a migration background.
Since November 2015, the Integration Barometer has regularly surveyed the fears and concerns of Austrians. The results show that 60 percent of respondents are often concerned about the integration of refugees and immigrants. Political Islam and the associated conflicts between immigrant groups also cause a high level of concern, with 55% and 53% of respondents respectively considering them to be significant. The persistent fear of another wave of refugees, similar to that of 2015, which is shared by 50% of respondents, should also not be overlooked.
Economy the biggest cause for concern
Although inflation (72%) and bottlenecks in the healthcare system (64%) are currently seen as the most pressing issues, integration is a constantly present topic. The survey reveals a divided picture of social cohesion: 51% rate it as poor, while 46% take a positive view. These ratings have improved slightly since the last survey in October 2023.
Critical of Muslims
Coexistence with specific groups is rated differently. While coexistence with immigrants in general and refugees is viewed rather negatively (34% and 31% positive ratings respectively), coexistence with Muslims is viewed particularly critically; only 25% see this positively. In contrast, coexistence with Ukrainian war displaced persons is viewed positively by 60 percent. A majority of 65% of Austrians believe that the country is not coping well with the current influx of refugees and asylum seekers. However, this view is changing, as the number of positive assessments has risen since October 2023.
Utilization of the social system
Respondents see major challenges when it comes to integration itself. 69% rate integration as poor, a view that has improved slightly since the last survey. Attitudes towards women, political Islam and radicalization as well as the exploitation of the social system are seen as particularly problematic.
Adaptation to red-white-red culture
The survey continues to emphasize the importance of immigrants adapting to Austrian culture. The majority of respondents (87%) are in favor of immigrants adapting culturally. According to the survey, key characteristics of successful integration are knowledge and recognition of the laws, participation in the labor market, understanding of Austrian everyday rules and mastery of the German language.
