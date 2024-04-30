The number of asylum seekers scares Austrians

Since November 2015, the Integration Barometer has regularly surveyed the fears and concerns of Austrians. The results show that 60 percent of respondents are often concerned about the integration of refugees and immigrants. Political Islam and the associated conflicts between immigrant groups also cause a high level of concern, with 55% and 53% of respondents respectively considering them to be significant. The persistent fear of another wave of refugees, similar to that of 2015, which is shared by 50% of respondents, should also not be overlooked.