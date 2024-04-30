Hamas vs. Israel
Hostage deal and ceasefire are a long time coming
US President Joe Biden has urged his negotiating partners Qatar and Egypt to conclude a hostage agreement with the Islamist Hamas. A ceasefire is also still a long time coming.
Biden urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the phone to "make every effort to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas", the White House announced on Monday evening (local time).
This is currently the only obstacle to a ceasefire and aid for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. Should an agreement accepted by Israel be reached, the USA would work to ensure that it was adhered to. In his talks with al-Sisi, Biden also emphasized that Palestinians should not be expelled outside the Gaza Strip.
Biden's spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had previously called on Hamas to agree to the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war. "There has been new progress in the talks over the past few days, and at the moment the onus is indeed on Hamas. There is an offer on the table and they must accept it," she said.
Offer for 40-day ceasefire
According to statements made by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday, Hamas has an offer on the table for a 40-day ceasefire. Following the latest negotiations in Cairo on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel and Hamas have yet to respond.
A Hamas delegation left the Egyptian capital late on Monday to discuss the latest revised proposal with the leadership of the militant Islamist organization.
Some changes had been made to the conditions for a final ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to the Palestinian group's demand for an Israeli withdrawal. A response from Hamas is expected within two days.
