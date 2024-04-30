Paris-Lodron-Strasse
Bicycles will soon ride here instead of buses
The city government wants to close the bus terminal in Paris-Lodron-Straße. However, there is currently still no suitable alternative.
Bicycles instead of coaches! This is the motto of Salzburg's future city government. The party negotiations are in the final phase and a working agreement has already been reached: The bus terminal in Paris-Lodron-Straße is to be abandoned "in the medium term", it says. "We are tackling this now, but it requires a new overall concept," says Salzburg's neo-transport city councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List).
Salzburg has already had another terminal in Nonntal for years. "But we can't and don't want to overload it," emphasizes Schiester. An alternative is therefore needed and we don't want to simply send all coaches on to Nonntal. Instead, new stops on the outskirts of the city are needed for tourist coaches in the future - including suitable public transport connections to the city center. "There would then be space for a cycle path in Paris-Lodron-Straße," says Schiester.
Tourist guides want the terminal to remain
Salzburg's tourist guides are only partially happy with these plans. "We need the terminal there," says spokeswoman Inez Reichl. For tourists staying at hotels and guesthouses on this side of the old town, the bus exit in Paris-Lodron-Straße is essential. And: "Otherwise, the bus drivers will simply let the tourists get off somewhere in a disorderly fashion. Nobody can want that."
