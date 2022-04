Alaba möchte „Papa“ Pep dieses Mal frustrieren

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - German Cup (DFB Pokal) Final - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 21/05/16. Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola and David Alaba celebrate after winning the German Cup. REUTERS/Michael Dalder DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOURS AFTER A MATCH AND ANY USAGE ON INTERNET OR ONLINE MEDIA SIMULATING VIDEO FOOTAGE DURING THE MATCH.

(Bild: REUTERS)