February also sunless
Vienna sinks into its gloomiest winter in 30 years
Grey, colder, darker – and no end in sight: the federal capital is currently experiencing a winter that many young Viennese have never seen before. A thick fog hangs over the city, and the sun has been practically invisible for a long time. Experts are calling it the gloomiest winter in around 30 years.
Particularly alarming: February has been completely sunless so far. Not a single hour of sunshine has been recorded in Vienna – normally there would already be around nine by this point. December was also significantly darker than usual, with only 38 hours of sunshine. "We are indeed experiencing the gloomiest winter in thirty years," says ORF meteorologist Kevin Hebenstreit.
The cause is a special weather situation that traps cold, moist air in the Vienna Basin. Instead of clear winter days, there has been nothing but fog, cold, and endless gray for weeks.
When there is a lack of light, the psyche suffers
But the gloomy weather is not just a visual problem—it also has a massive impact on many people's moods. According to psychiatrists, this can also contribute to seasonal depression. Too little light disrupts the sleep-wake cycle, leaving those affected feeling tired and listless. It's like "hibernation," explains psychiatrist Marc Nairz-Federspiel on ORF.
Vitamin D supplements alone are often not enough. Experts recommend light therapy with special daylight lamps instead. Just 30 minutes in the morning can help. It is also important to go outside as often as possible, despite the fog and cold, to make the most of what little light there is.
Those hoping for a quick return of the sun will need patience. Although there may be a few brief bright spells over the weekend, the forecasts remain sobering: the gray weather is likely to continue in Vienna until at least the middle of next week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
