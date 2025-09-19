Hard-hitting analysis
Former coach Löw: Germany not among the world’s best!
Even if he may not be one of the biggest speakers in the industry, when it comes to the current position of Germany's national soccer team, world champion coach Joachim Löw doesn't mince his words!
Just a few months before the start of the 2026 World Cup in North America, the now 65-year-old states bluntly. "We need a few more solutions to get back to the top of the world. We're not there at the moment!"
"... that doesn't always make it so easy!"
Löw doesn't want to completely rule out winning the World Cup title next summer, as he explained in an interview with RTL/ntv, but "the team is still in a bit of a state of flux, which doesn't always make it so easy".
" ... a very innovative coach with lots of good ideas!"
Löw does not want his words to be understood as criticism of national coach Julian Nagelsmann. He is "a very innovative coach with lots of good ideas. [...] Julian with his team and Rudi Völler (director of the senior national team) are already doing a very, very good job".
He believes that those responsible "will be able to make a few adjustments in the run-up to the World Cup and then hopefully play a good tournament".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.