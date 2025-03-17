Family was broke
Suspected fraud! Clan wanted to run over lawyer
Trustees in bankruptcy live dangerously. Dramatic scenes ensued when the court-appointed lawyer turned up at the home of a large bankrupt family.
Setting up companies, employing family members for months of insurance on a sham basis, collecting welfare benefits on the side, paying no health insurance contributions or other state levies - and then going bankrupt. A "business model" that a large family in northern Lower Austria is said to have practiced to perfection. The Korneuburg provincial court is now investigating whether large-scale social fraud is behind this. Now, following a complaint, dangerous threats and coercion have been added!
Because when the court-appointed insolvency administrator turned up at the chic newly built villa in northern Lower Austria - which is also the clan's business address - to get an overview of any assets for the creditors, there were wild scenes.
Prior to this, the company boss had cheekily stated in response to a telephone inquiry that he had already founded another company so that he could "carry on with it if something went wrong". Also so that nothing would "fall back" on him in the event of liability issues. Also suspicious: the accountant named by the debtor assured that he had no documents.
During the on-site inspection by bankruptcy lawyer Dr. Manfred Arbacher-Stöger, the company boss stormed out of the building and swore aggressively: "I'll spit in your face. If you don't sneak away, I'll punch you in the face!" As "reinforcement", the dazzling businessman's brother-in-law came outside, got into his car, stepped on the gas - and drove straight at the liquidator!
Bankrupt lives in villa and withdraws 250,000 euros in cash
When Arbacher-Stöger reached with his right hand for his pistol, which he was entitled to carry on the basis of a firearms pass, in order to draw it in a life-threatening situation, the driver stopped just before he did. This is explosive for the further bankruptcy proceedings: Despite an official bank balance of 243 euros and five cents, there had been various very large cash withdrawals totaling almost 250,000 euros in recent months.
Incidentally, only the one bankrupt company in the family clan owes the health insurance fund more than 40,000 euros in arrears.
