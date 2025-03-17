“Some people at home have already had the ceiling fall on their heads”

Just over two weeks after the opening of insolvency proceedings, the motorcycle manufacturer sent production into a forced break in order to get a grip on the excessively high stock levels. The shutdown for assembly was initially planned to last until the end of February, but was ultimately extended for another two weeks. On Monday morning, there was something of a return to normality - production is now gradually being ramped up again. This is an enormously important step for the 1,000 workers affected by the forced break, who until recently were condemned to do nothing and stay at home with a wage for a 30-hour week.