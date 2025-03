A mistletoe leaf brings sunshine to the heart

Hiking is a faster's delight! After my morning detox routine, the entire fasting group meets at the Hunnenbrunn Castle parking lot. Led by the friendly Sieglinde, we set off on our hike. We talk about how we are feeling, what personal hurdles everyone is facing and we realize that we are not alone. A "pack" of fasting people set off from Hunnenbrunn to Taggenbrunn and back again.