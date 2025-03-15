KFV President Mutz:
One year of Martin Mutz: The president of the Carinthian Football Association, elected on March 15, 2024, has a concept for a joint academy with Austria Klagenfurt and WAC on the table - with clear conditions for the state.Meanwhile, savings are being made within the association.
A year ago yesterday, Martin Mutz was elected president of the Carinthian Football Association (KFV). "A lot has happened in that time - with many campaigns and reforms," says the lawyer to "Krone".
And now Mutz wants to take on the next big challenge: merging the academies. As is well known, the state has asked the association to manage a joint AKA with Austria Klagenfurt and WAC in future due to the cost-cutting measures. What is the current status?
"We have drawn up a plan and a letter of intent, which we are now sending to the two Bundesliga clubs. Then we'll see if we can agree on a concept," emphasizes Mutz.
"Not the core task"
In any case, the KFV does not have to do it at any price. "We have conditions that need to be met. We would do it if others wanted to, but we don't see it as a primary core task for an association to run an academy." One of these conditions would be of a financial nature. "We can only be involved if it doesn't cost the association anything and we are provided with the funds. The KFV's current budget does not allow for a financial contribution for an academy," emphasizes Mutz.
Speaking of which: the financial management of the soccer association is said not to have developed positively in the past year - there is even talk internally of redundancies being offered to employees in the future. "That's not true," says Mutz. "What is true is that we are also dealing with increased costs and therefore have to look at where there is potential for savings."
One tip would be to do away with the expensive LAZ summer camps in Faak (which were once abolished under former boss Klaus Mitterdorfer) - especially as the selections have been lagging behind for years. . .
