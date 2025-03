Five injured after daring overtaking maneuver

The 32-year-old driver, who lives in Schlins, was driving along with four other occupants on the L50 from Satteins towards his home municipality at around 3.50 p.m. - and he was doing so quite quickly. In any case, he wanted to overtake a car in front of him but, according to the police, probably overlooked an oncoming car. Although the 32-year-old was able to swerve out of the way, he drove over the edge of the road and hit a tree head-on with his car.