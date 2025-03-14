Serbia without record goalscorer against Austria

Quartet suspended in Vienna

In the first leg in Vienna on Thursday (8.45pm), four players will also be missing due to yellow card suspensions: Salzburg international Aleksa Terzic, ex-Salzburg player Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic and Andrija Zivkovic. Stojkovic will therefore have to rebuild almost his entire defense. In attack, he can fall back on Juventus star striker Dusan Vlahovic. There was no place in the squad for Salzburg striker Petar Ratkov. The decision in the battle for participation in League A of the Nations League in 2026 will be made on March 23 (Sunday, 18:00/live ServusTV) in Belgrade.