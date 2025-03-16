Bundesliga in the ticker:
Austria Klagenfurt vs Altach – LIVE from 5pm
22nd matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Klagenfurt host SCR Altach, we report live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Soccer Bundesliga bottom side SCR Altach travel to Sunday's away game against Austria Klagenfurt with a large dose of confidence. The Vorarlberg side fought out a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg last weekend, reducing the gap to penultimate-placed GAK to one point. Now they could even hand over the red lantern to Graz at the end of the basic round and move to within two points of the Carinthians.
"The draw against Salzburg did us a lot of good mentally," said Altach coach Fabio Ingolitsch. The 32-year-old believes his squad is generally on an upward trend, apart from the 0:5 at Rapid. "We're on the right track, which is why we're heading to Klagenfurt in a very positive mood," emphasized Ingolitsch.
Altach coach wants "the right balance"
However, there is great respect for the opponent. "We know that it's difficult to pick up points in Klagenfurt because they're a compact, robust, very big team with enormous experience. We need a good balance between starting high up the pitch and standing deep at times," said Ingolitsch.
His club is still winless in seven Bundesliga duels with the Carinthians - and coach Peter Pacult wants it to stay that way. "We want to win, but it will be a match of equals," predicted the Viennese. If they win, Klagenfurt would go into the ten-round qualifying group with a four-point lead after sharing the points. "That's our goal, of course. After the split, everything comes together brutally, so a win on Sunday would be very important," said Pacult.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.