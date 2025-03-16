Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the ticker:

Austria Klagenfurt vs Altach – LIVE from 5pm

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 04:05

22nd matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Klagenfurt host SCR Altach, we report live from 5pm - see ticker below. 

0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

Soccer Bundesliga bottom side SCR Altach travel to Sunday's away game against Austria Klagenfurt with a large dose of confidence. The Vorarlberg side fought out a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg last weekend, reducing the gap to penultimate-placed GAK to one point. Now they could even hand over the red lantern to Graz at the end of the basic round and move to within two points of the Carinthians.

"The draw against Salzburg did us a lot of good mentally," said Altach coach Fabio Ingolitsch. The 32-year-old believes his squad is generally on an upward trend, apart from the 0:5 at Rapid. "We're on the right track, which is why we're heading to Klagenfurt in a very positive mood," emphasized Ingolitsch.

Altach coach wants "the right balance"
However, there is great respect for the opponent. "We know that it's difficult to pick up points in Klagenfurt because they're a compact, robust, very big team with enormous experience. We need a good balance between starting high up the pitch and standing deep at times," said Ingolitsch.

Peter Pacult (Bild: GEPA)
Peter Pacult
(Bild: GEPA)

His club is still winless in seven Bundesliga duels with the Carinthians - and coach Peter Pacult wants it to stay that way. "We want to win, but it will be a match of equals," predicted the Viennese. If they win, Klagenfurt would go into the ten-round qualifying group with a four-point lead after sharing the points. "That's our goal, of course. After the split, everything comes together brutally, so a win on Sunday would be very important," said Pacult.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf