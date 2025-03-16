Austria Klagenfurt vs Altach – LIVE from 5pm

His club is still winless in seven Bundesliga duels with the Carinthians - and coach Peter Pacult wants it to stay that way. "We want to win, but it will be a match of equals," predicted the Viennese. If they win, Klagenfurt would go into the ten-round qualifying group with a four-point lead after sharing the points. "That's our goal, of course. After the split, everything comes together brutally, so a win on Sunday would be very important," said Pacult.