Reports about triggers
Kickl on the coronavirus scandal: “What did the black-green coalition know?”
The reports on the findings of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on the emergence of the coronavirus in China have now also brought FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl onto the scene. "This topic is not history, it's hot and current," said the blue frontman. He is once again calling for a comprehensive review of the coronavirus era and is once again sharply critical of the former black-green federal government.
The BND believes it is likely that a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was the cause of the global coronavirus pandemic. According to information from the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" and "Zeit" newspapers, the German foreign intelligence service came to this conclusion back in 2020. This theory has already been reported on several times and in detail, including by the "Krone" newspaper.
Merkel under fire
What has now been made public is that the BND had already informed then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) of its assessment, according to its own statement. However, according to the SZ, the Chancellery in Berlin decided to keep the explosive assessment under wraps. Ex-BND chief August Hanning expressed his bewilderment to the "Bild" newspaper - and even accused the Merkel and Scholz governments of a cover-up!
"Coercive regime hostile to freedom"
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, one of the biggest critics of the former coronavirus measures, is now also using the latest revelations to slag off the governments. "Our population was subjected to a coercive regime hostile to freedom by the systemic parties for several years," emphasized Kickl.
For Kickl, the fact that Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz may have deliberately withheld reports on the possible origin of the coronavirus also raises questions for Austria. "What did the black-green federal government know back then? Was the population deliberately lied to? Did they deliberately take completely exaggerated measures while propagating horror scenarios, thereby dividing the population?" asked Kickl.
Kickl calls for a reappraisal
He is therefore calling for a comprehensive investigation "so that justice and reparation are ensured in the end". "People have not forgotten the forced coronavirus regime, real reappraisal is more urgent than ever", emphasized the blue frontman.
According to him, those in power had engaged in scaremongering, taken countermeasures based on expert opinions and thus not at all acted in an "evidence-based" manner, as they had always claimed.
Kickl: "Even if the single parties today would prefer to cover up their coronavirus policies, people have not forgotten anything that was done to them back then."
