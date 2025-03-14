Save 30 % now
Dutch Divas – The concert highlight in Vienna!
Three of the biggest Dutch musical stars - Annemieke Van Dam, Ana Milva Gomes and Wietske Van Tongeren - invite you to a powerful evening full of emotion at Vienna's Raimund Theater on April 28, 2025. Get your tickets at the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at with a 30% discount.
Dutch Divas and Friends brings the greatest female voices of the Netherlands to the stage and promises an unforgettable concert experience.
Three voices that inspire
The artists convince with impressive vocal power, emotional depth and a versatile repertoire.
Annemieke Van Dam has been one of the most sought-after musical actresses in the German-speaking world for years. Her breakthrough came with her title roles in Elisabeth and Mary Poppins. Most recently she was seen as Mrs. Danvers in Rebecca.
Ana Milva Gomes has thrilled audiences in countless leading roles, including Sister Act, Cats, Bodyguard and Mozart! and washonored with the Broadway World Austria Award for her role in Bodyguard.
Wietske Van Tongeren has appeared on the biggest musical stages in Europe and celebrated successes in productions such as Elisabeth, Rebecca, Mozart! and Les Misérables. In Dutch Divas - The Concert, she will once again demonstrate her impressive versatility.
"After our first show was completely sold out, we are really looking forward to this special evening at the Raimund Theater."
Annemieke Van Dam
After a completely sold-out premiere, the Dutch Divas return with a top-class gala concert and songs from world-famous musicals such as Elisabeth, Mozart!, Rebecca and Mamma Mia! as well as rousing film classics.
Together among friends
In addition to the three leading actresses, special guests such as Drew Sarich and Lukas Mayer will also provide goosebump-inducing moments. In addition, "Rock Me Amadeus" shooting star Moritz Mausser will be joining Dutch Divas for the first time in April.
I'm really looking forward to singing this concert together with my great colleagues. It is particularly exciting for me that I will be singing some songs that I have never performed in this form before."
Moritz Mausser
Secure your tickets now and save!
Take the chance and secure your tickets with a 30% discount exclusively in the Krone Ticketshop. But hurry - the offer is only valid until March 19 and only while stocks last!
Deal of the week
Dutch Divas and Friends
28.4.2025
Raimund Theater, Vienna
Get your tickets at -30% off in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.