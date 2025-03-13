16-year-old injured
Moped accident: young man (21) in mortal danger
Another serious two-wheeler accident in Styria: a 21-year-old man and his 16-year-old passenger collided with a car near Weißkirchen on Wednesday evening. The details of the accident are not yet known. The emergency services were alerted to the accident by e-call.
At around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a so-called e-call triggered a police operation. A patrol was called to an accident between a car and a motorcycle in Maria Buch. At the scene, the officers found a 21-year-old motorcyclist and his 16-year-old passenger seriously injured next to the road. They had already been treated by the Red Cross and an emergency doctor.
Motorcycle on the road without lights?
The 46-year-old car driver from Carinthia stated that he was driving on the B77 from Weißkirchen in the direction of Judenburg. Near Maria Buch (Murtal district), he wanted to turn left towards the village of Maria Buch. As he did not see any vehicles in the oncoming lane, he continued to turn. Suddenly there was a crash on the right-hand side of his car. Only when he got out did he realize that a motorcycle had crashed into his vehicle.
The two young people were thrown from the motorcycle by the impact. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was unlit. The 21-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Graz University Hospital by rescue helicopter. His 16-year-old passenger was taken to the children's clinic at the same hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car remained uninjured.
