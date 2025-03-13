Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

16-year-old injured

Moped accident: young man (21) in mortal danger

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 08:40

Another serious two-wheeler accident in Styria: a 21-year-old man and his 16-year-old passenger collided with a car near Weißkirchen on Wednesday evening. The details of the accident are not yet known. The emergency services were alerted to the accident by e-call. 

0 Kommentare

At around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a so-called e-call triggered a police operation. A patrol was called to an accident between a car and a motorcycle in Maria Buch. At the scene, the officers found a 21-year-old motorcyclist and his 16-year-old passenger seriously injured next to the road. They had already been treated by the Red Cross and an emergency doctor.

Motorcycle on the road without lights?
The 46-year-old car driver from Carinthia stated that he was driving on the B77 from Weißkirchen in the direction of Judenburg. Near Maria Buch (Murtal district), he wanted to turn left towards the village of Maria Buch. As he did not see any vehicles in the oncoming lane, he continued to turn. Suddenly there was a crash on the right-hand side of his car. Only when he got out did he realize that a motorcycle had crashed into his vehicle.

The two young people were thrown from the motorcycle by the impact. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was unlit. The 21-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Graz University Hospital by rescue helicopter. His 16-year-old passenger was taken to the children's clinic at the same hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car remained uninjured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf