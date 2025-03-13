Moped accident: young man (21) in mortal danger

Motorcycle on the road without lights?

The 46-year-old car driver from Carinthia stated that he was driving on the B77 from Weißkirchen in the direction of Judenburg. Near Maria Buch (Murtal district), he wanted to turn left towards the village of Maria Buch. As he did not see any vehicles in the oncoming lane, he continued to turn. Suddenly there was a crash on the right-hand side of his car. Only when he got out did he realize that a motorcycle had crashed into his vehicle.