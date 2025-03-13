Crisis-hit US chip giant Intel has a new boss

TSMC wants to take over contract manufacturing with partners

Meanwhile, according to insiders, the Taiwanese chip giant TSMC has proposed to several US chip companies that they jointly take over Intel's contract manufacturing. TSMC has made inquiries with AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia and Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. According to the plans, TSMC would hold a maximum of 50 percent of the joint venture and take over the semiconductor production. However, the talks are still at an early stage.