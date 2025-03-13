An exception
30 km/h speed limit now also (almost) everywhere in Oberndorf
Drivers are being slowed down in more and more municipalities. After the towns of Seekirchen and Neumarkt, the limit now also applies (almost) everywhere in the Silent Night town.
"There is only one exception in the town where the 30 km/h limit does not apply," says Oberndorf's mayor Georg Djundja (SPÖ) with satisfaction. Only on the country road that runs through the municipality is it still possible to drive at 50 km/h. "That is the responsibility of the state," says Djundja. An application to impose a restriction there too is being considered. "We haven't received anything yet," says Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), the regional transport councillor responsible. A curiosity: "There is no restriction on the border bridge to Laufen. Theoretically, you could drive at 100 km/h there," says the mayor. However, such a speed is hardly possible on the narrow bridge, and the acceleration distance from the city limits is also very short.
It is clear that the low speeds in the villages are intended to minimize the traffic risk as well as the burden on the citizens. However, the population is not always happy about the speed limit. Many in Seekirchen, for example, question the restriction on the long southern entrance. In Neumarkt, on the other hand, additional signs at a 30 km/h speed limit are causing confusion. They show the L206 as an exception to the restriction, but this is on the other side of the town.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
