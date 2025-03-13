30 km/h speed limit now also (almost) everywhere in Oberndorf

"There is only one exception in the town where the 30 km/h limit does not apply," says Oberndorf's mayor Georg Djundja (SPÖ) with satisfaction. Only on the country road that runs through the municipality is it still possible to drive at 50 km/h. "That is the responsibility of the state," says Djundja. An application to impose a restriction there too is being considered. "We haven't received anything yet," says Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), the regional transport councillor responsible. A curiosity: "There is no restriction on the border bridge to Laufen. Theoretically, you could drive at 100 km/h there," says the mayor. However, such a speed is hardly possible on the narrow bridge, and the acceleration distance from the city limits is also very short.