Boa in a box

Snake alarm in Styrian supermarket!

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 20:00

Alarm in a supermarket in Feldbach, Styria! On Tuesday, an employee discovered a young boa constrictor in a banana box. It must have traveled involuntarily from Colombia ...

Evening mission for reptile and amphibian expert Werner Stangl: On Tuesday at around 5.40 pm he received a picture on his cell phone. The picture was from a supermarket and showed a banana box containing an animal. It quickly became clear to Stangl that it was a snake. But which one?

"It wasn't immediately obvious. As banana deliveries usually come from South America, there was also the possibility of a poisonous animal that was dangerous to humans," he told the Krone.

Employees followed the instructions
He immediately made his way to Feldbach. Two employees of the supermarket were already waiting for him and had followed the instructions he had given over the phone perfectly. These were: Seal the box carefully and well, take it outside, keep a safe distance and don't take your eyes off it until the expert arrives.

Zitat Icon

Sometimes spiders are included in the delivery. But a snake? I've had a lot of things happen to me, but never anything like this.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Werner Stangl

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian

When the expert arrived, he removed the seal and carefully opened the box. Shortly afterwards, he knew what he was dealing with: a young boa constrictor, also known as an abgott snake, which had crept into the box in Colombia.

Traveled from Colombia to Styria
"Sometimes spiders are included in the delivery. But a snake? That's actually never happened to me before," muses Stangl. However, the 50-centimeter-long animal did not survive the transport: It was probably crushed by the bananas or was unable to cope with the temperature differences.

Stangl would like to emphasize: "The store employees really acted in an exemplary manner. There was no danger to them or the customers at any time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
