Arrested man is captain of container ship

Flames blazed shortly after the crash

A sailor from the Stenna Immaculate described the chaotic scenes on board. He only had seconds to react after being told to get ready before the devastating impact. The Solong drove into his ship for what felt like ten minutes, while flames immediately flared up around him, he added. On the oil freighter, all crew members were found unharmed - shortly afterwards the crew left the ship in a lifeboat, with the captain being the last to disembark. The evacuation only took around 30 minutes.