Subway sprayer justifies himself with a fox

2160 euros damage

But: Due to the fatal optics, the defendant was prepared to pay for the damage amounting to 2160 euros. For the judge, this "acceptance of responsibility" was not sufficient for a diversion and he sentenced the man to one month's conditional imprisonment, reimbursement of the costs of the proceedings and compensation for the damage to Wiener Linien. "There were too many coincidences for me to explain. The evidence is overwhelming," he says in his reasons for the verdict.