"Krone" commentary
Regain control, not just the feeling
The EU Commissioner's proposal for a new European asylum policy should enable simpler and faster deportations. A milestone in migration policy? Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone", with an initial assessment.
"We have to give people back the feeling that we have control over what happens in Europe." A remarkable statement from Magnus Brunner, the Austrian EU Commissioner for Asylum and Migration. He uttered this sentence in an Ö1 interview on the tightening of EU deportation rules for migrants who do not have the right to seek asylum or stay in Europe.
If you break this sentence down into its details, it becomes even more remarkable. Above all, one is compelled to carry out a cross-check: Clearly, Europe is NOT currently in control of what is happening here. Or at least people do not have the feeling that Europe, that the EU really has this control.
To change that - it's not five to twelve, but already 15 past 12 - or even more. Magnus Brunner, who has only been in office for a few months, cannot be blamed for this.
Let's hope that he actually achieves the breakthrough he talks about in the "Krone" interview. The signs for this are probably far more favorable than in previous years: The realization that we have lost control is gaining ground among ever larger sections of the population - but finally also among ever larger sections of politicians. We are currently experiencing this in Austria, where the SPÖ and NEOS are also supporting significant tightening. But Germany is also finally and radically moving away from the "we can do it" mentality.
The decisive factor in all the measures announced, however, will be that - to stick with the verbiage - people are not only given back the FEELING that we once again have control over what happens in Europe. But that this really happens, that we really GAIN back control!
