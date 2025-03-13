Top talent Sodl: “I wouldn’t exist without music”

Is the songwriting also a search for peace in the big city? Like the opener "Father's Tears". A song that refers to the noise of the city, but is also a plea for men to show themselves to be vulnerable. Where is the connection in this balancing act?

The song arose from a situation I experienced on the stairs of the main library in Vienna. I was sitting there and just wanted some peace and quiet. Then a group of men came up and started annoying me. They were whistling the whole time, but I showed no interest and ignored them. I then left, but the next day the same thing happened to me. I asked myself whether I was bewitched and why this was happening to me. I was really grumpy because I had to give up my space just because others were acting so brashly. But I want to read the book where I want to. For me, space is very strongly associated with silence and noise - in other words, acoustically. I then put forward the simplified theory for the song that men shouldn't grab it like that.