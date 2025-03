How Tirol benefits from the EU’s longest train route

The skiers who disembarked from the Snälltåget train carriages at Innsbruck Central Station shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday looked a little tired. This is because there are only some berths available in the 6-seater compartments. The striking red locomotive and the former Deutsche Bahn couchette coaches purchased by Snälltåget have completed the 2300-kilometre journey from Stockholm Central station, where they departed at 10.10 a.m. on Friday. It is the longest direct train connection in the EU.