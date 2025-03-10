Ford Germany receives substantial financial injection

However, the capital injection means that a so-called letter of comfort from 2006 is no longer valid. "The letter of comfort was something unusual that no other Ford subsidiary had. The discontinuation of the letter of comfort is a step back to normality and by no means an expression of Ford's lack of commitment in Europe - quite the opposite: the several hundred million euros for the new business plan show that the US headquarters continue to believe in success in Germany and Europe," said Ford Germany boss Marcus Wassenberg.