Farm at the Kleßheim technical college to be renovated

Pupils will have to move to Winklhof or Ursprung

The director of LFS Kleßheim, Walburga Kaiser, explains: "During the renovation phase, practical lessons in the breeding areas will be reorganized and will take place at LFS Winklhof, HBLA Ursprung or in the seminar room at the Kleßheim insemination station. The LFS and the Chamber of Agriculture work together perfectly here. After the renovation, students will learn how to process and refine agricultural products as well as direct marketing in the modern food workshops."