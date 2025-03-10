Almost 10 million euros
Farm at the Kleßheim technical college to be renovated
It is probably the largest investment project for the agricultural colleges in the coming years: A farm is being renovated at the Kleßheim site. This will equip the school for future challenges. However, some students will have to move to other locations until 2027.
The agricultural college (LFS) in Kleßheim can look forward to a hefty renovation injection: the state property - a farm built around 120 years ago - will be renovated from summer 2025 at a cost of 9.69 million euros. The building is set to reopen in January 2027 with a farm store, modern training places and food workshops.
The LFS Kleßheim estate currently houses the vocational school for horticulture, apartments and a small school butcher's shop. In the summer, however, the go-ahead will be given for modernization work on the site. "The agricultural businesses of the future will thus become more diversified and have several pillars to stand on," says Provincial Councillor Josef Schwaiger (ÖVP). The school is thus equipped for the challenges of the future.
Pupils will have to move to Winklhof or Ursprung
The director of LFS Kleßheim, Walburga Kaiser, explains: "During the renovation phase, practical lessons in the breeding areas will be reorganized and will take place at LFS Winklhof, HBLA Ursprung or in the seminar room at the Kleßheim insemination station. The LFS and the Chamber of Agriculture work together perfectly here. After the renovation, students will learn how to process and refine agricultural products as well as direct marketing in the modern food workshops."
Key points
- Location: Kleßheim agricultural college
- Start of construction: From summer 2025
- Planned completion: January 2027
- The farm will be renovated and modernized with training workshops for milk, fruit, meat and honey as well as an apiary and a glass house for the students. In addition, group rooms for adult education, a laboratory for training as a pharmaceutical-commercial assistant, a farm store and a marketing and sensory room for food are being built.
- The state of Salzburg is investing 9.69 million euros.
- A design by architect Wolfgang Maul from the "Hobby A." office is being implemented.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.