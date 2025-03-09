“Csárdásfürstin”: The last days of the operetta

Juliette Khalil is charming as the Stasi and the confident Jakob Semotan as Boni has to let the bangs hang out so much in this dark room that it becomes penetrating. Of course, it remains unclear at the end whether the completely disillusioned lovers can still find each other at all. The audience also acknowledges this with fierce boos. For a mishap that should be disposed of quickly before it causes any more damage. Because after this "Csárdásfürstin", one feels severely punished for daring to want to experience an operetta.